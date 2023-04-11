Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEA. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.69.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $134.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.76. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

