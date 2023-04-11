Lucira Health (LHDXQ) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.09 Lucira Health Competitors $472.03 million $9.70 million -51.80

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lucira Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 336 623 1232 19 2.42

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 39.29%. Given Lucira Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,428.74% -107.44% -27.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

