Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after buying an additional 1,480,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after acquiring an additional 513,343 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Shares of MPC opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

