Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The stock has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

