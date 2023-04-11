Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $515.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

