MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

