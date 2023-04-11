M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 224 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCK opened at $370.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.55.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

