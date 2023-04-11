M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 28,043 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenable Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of TENB opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.