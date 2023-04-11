M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 32,925 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

JD.com Stock Down 1.9 %

JD.com Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:JD opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.