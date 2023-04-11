M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,541 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.