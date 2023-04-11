M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex stock opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

