M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,797 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 166,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,694,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,539,432.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at $964,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,000 shares of company stock worth $1,753,560. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

