M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $460,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 48,920 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
ABT opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.