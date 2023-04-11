M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Arbe Robotics worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.73.

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 1,151.35%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

