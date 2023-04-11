M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $966,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.