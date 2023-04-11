M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $966,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.21.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
