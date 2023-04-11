M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 43.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,065,000 after buying an additional 1,394,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 624,628 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,938,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,246,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,131,000 after acquiring an additional 466,856 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of DELL opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

