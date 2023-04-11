M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALV opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

