M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 139,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 34.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $107,488.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $207,685.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,862 shares of company stock worth $1,609,493. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

