M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,223,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $8,264,817. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.98. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

