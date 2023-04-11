M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 29,141 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,141 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.78.

NYSE:RACE opened at $272.99 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $275.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day moving average is $230.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

