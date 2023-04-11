M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 834 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $233.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.86. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

