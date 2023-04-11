Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 725,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,917,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 702,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

