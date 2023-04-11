Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

