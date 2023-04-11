Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Family Capital Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 3.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %
MDLZ stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.