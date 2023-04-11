MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.
Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.99.
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
