Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 129,313 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

