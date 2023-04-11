Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 23,182 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 176,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 102,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

