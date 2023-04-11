Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,886 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWB opened at $224.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.83 and its 200 day moving average is $215.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

