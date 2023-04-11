Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 80,167 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.18. The stock has a market cap of $279.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

