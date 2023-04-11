Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

