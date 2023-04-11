Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $536,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.54.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

