Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $56.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 9.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $56,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

