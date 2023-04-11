Nadler Financial Group Inc. Invests $214,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MA opened at $360.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.66.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.