Nadler Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $323,192,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

