Nadler Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.