Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,411 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Moderna Trading Up 1.2 %

MRNA opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.78. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,903,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,337 shares of company stock valued at $85,759,532. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

