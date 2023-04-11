Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $493.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.17.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
See Also
