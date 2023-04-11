Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 865 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

