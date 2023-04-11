Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

