National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $19,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

