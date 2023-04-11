National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

NFG stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

