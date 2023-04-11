Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 6,797 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.