Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,918 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 553.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 282,538 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 19.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.14.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

