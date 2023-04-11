Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,861 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Entegris Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $122.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.