Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,010 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $19,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

