Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $20.56 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.29.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,933 shares of company stock worth $21,264,504 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

