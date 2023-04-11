Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $21.70 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UniFirst Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE:UNF opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.40.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Recommended Stories

