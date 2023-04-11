Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,866 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of Graco worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.