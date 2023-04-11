Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,502 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $23,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $528.44 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $542.61 and a 200 day moving average of $495.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

