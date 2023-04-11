Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 275,816 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 865,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,816 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NCR were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of NCR by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of NCR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCR opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

